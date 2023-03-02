Tests of ‘wake steering’ – the technique of angling wind turbines fractionally away from the prevailing wind stream to boost energy capture – at a major onshore wind farm in the US have shown the potential for the technology to give a “significant” increase to power output from operating machines, according to Longroad Energy.

Trials at the developer’s 306MW Milford 1 and 2 wind plants in Utah of American outfit WindESCo’s so-called Swarm technology, which was wired into 165 turbines made up of a mix of GE 1.5MW