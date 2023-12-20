Commonwealth Edison will expand a 765kV substation in Illinois to support 2.45GW of new solar and onshore wind, roughly 30% of the state’s present installed capacity and the type of investment by utilities that President Joe Biden wants to accelerate the US energy transition and achieve a carbon-free grid by 2035.

Upgrading makes good use of the existing electrical infrastructure footprint, facilitates regulatory approvals, and can sometimes result in addition of significant renewable energy generating capacity within a state faster than new transmission lines.