The US Department of Energy (DoE) has relaunched a comprehensive mapping tool that can help identify areas nationwide that are suitable for solar, wind, and other clean energy infrastructure such as electric vehicle charging stations.

The Geospatial Energy Mapper (GEM) is a rebranded, redesigned, and reengineered version of Energy Zones Mapping Tool (EZMT) software that was publicly unveiled in 2013.

“In GEM we applied lessons learned from almost 10 years hosting the EZMT, including making it easier to learn and use, updating the software architecture, and choosing a name fitting its current scope of uses,” said Jim Kuiper, principal geospatial engineer, and GEM technical coordinator.