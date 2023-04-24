The US will see a “staggering” 600GW of solar, wind and storage capacity installed by 2030 on favourable economics and strong demand, according to a report by BloombergNEF released this morning (Monday).

Structural constraints, such as permitting and grid connections and higher cost of capital could threaten buildout, but the research and analytics firm expects these “to be outweighed by favourable economics and demand for clean power from states, utilities, corporations, households and investors”.

Solar will be the big winner, according to the report, 1H 2023 US Clean Energy Market Outlook, posting an expected 358GW of capacity – three times the current amount as of 2022 – despite last year’s 16% decline in utility scale installations.