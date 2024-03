US offshore energy regulator Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) today (Wednesday) proposed a second offshore wind auction in the Gulf of Mexico covering 410,060 acres (1,659.4 km2) in four wind energy areas (WEAs) set last year off the US Gulf states of Louisiana and Texas.

The WEAs hold about 4.9GW of capacity, based on BOEM's conservative estimate of 3MW per square kilometre.