The US will stage its first Gulf of Mexico offshore wind auction in August, with seabed for a potential 3.7GW set to go on the block.

The Department of the Interior said the US Gulf’s debut projects could power 1.3 million homes and will help the nation towards its goal of 30GW in the water by 2030.

The Final Sale Notice for the auction included a 102,480-acre area offshore Lake Charles, Louisiana, and two areas offshore Galveston, Texas, one comprising 102,480 acres and the other 96,786 acres.

“The Gulf of Mexico is poised to play a key role in our nation’s transition to a clean energy future,” said Elizabeth Klein, director of US regulator the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which will run the process on 29 August this year.

“Today’s announcement follows years of engagement with government agencies, states, ocean users, and stakeholders in the Gulf of Mexico region. We look forward to continued collaboration in the years to come.”

The Gulf of Mexico is a major centre for the oil & gas sector, with projects built in the region tipped to be among the first to find synergies in areas such as hydrogen production and offshore fossil production decarbonisation.