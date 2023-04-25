The US is advancing some 120GW of potential floating wind in the blustery reaches of the Gulf of Maine with the establishment of a draft “call area”, setting the region up as a major player in the nascent sector.

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), lead regulator of energy development on the US outer continental shelf (OCS), announced its “Call for Information and Nominations” for the Gulf of Maine Tuesday.

The call area designation gauges commercial interest in floating wind development off New England states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.