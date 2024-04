President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced it has met a goal to permit 25GW of clean energy projects on federal lands by 2025 and issued a final Renewable Energy Rule to facilitate further solar and wind development in identified priority areas.

The Department of Interior (DoI) has now permitted projects including generation-intertie overhead electric lines, geothermal, solar, and wind to enable 29GW of clean energy capacity, according to Secretary Deb Haaland.