Eight states in the US Northeast are requesting federal support to form a collaborative for planning inter-regional electric transmission expansions and upgrades in anticipation of grid challenges from climate change and a need for more capacity as offshore wind development surges in the next two decades.

“Rather than wait for new regulatory mandates to spur action, we can collectively take steps now to consider expanding ties between our regions to help enhance system reliability and transition to a clean energy future more quickly and affordably,” senior state energy planners and regulators wrote in a letter to the Department of Energy (DoE).