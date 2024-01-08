The US has launched a “first of a kind” regional environmental consultation over lease areas on track to support up to 7GW of offshore wind in the New York Bight.

Federal seabed regulator the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is inviting public feedback on draft development impact reports for six leasing areas off New York and New Jersey.

The process is the first time BOEM has consulted over multiple lease areas on a regional basis – an approach designed to speed up the development process while taking account of potential cumulative impacts of offshore wind.