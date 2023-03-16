US fourth quarter solar panel imports surged 39% from a year earlier, completing a second-half rebound in a “rollercoaster” 2022 defined by the ups and downs of the federal government’s international trade policies, according to a new analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Global suppliers, mainly from southeast Asia, delivered 44,712 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers carrying modules, the highest quarterly import level for the US recorded by Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P.

Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam together accounted for 78.7%