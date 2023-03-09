US solar in 2023 will return to robust growth after experiencing “one of the most tumultuous years in the industry’s history” amid supply chain constraints, trade policy turmoil, and with passage of a landmark federal climate law, according to a new report by Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie.

“While 2022 was a tough year for the solar industry, we do expect some of the supply chain issues to ease, propelling 2023 growth to 41%,” said Michelle Davis, principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie and lead author of the report.