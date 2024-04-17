Two hundred US solar and energy storage companies on Wednesday sent a letter to congressional leaders calling for passage of legislation before 5 November national elections to improve permitting, siting, public lands access, and transmission for projects.

Abigail Ross Hopper, CEO of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), a national trade group based in Washington, DC, claimed there are “hundreds of billions of investment dollars” that are dependent on the country’s ability to efficiently site, permit, and connect projects to a modern transmission system.