The US announced the creation of three new wind energy areas (WEAs) holding up to 8GW of capacity in the Central Atlantic planning area to meet surging sector demand in the Mid-Atlantic.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), lead regulator of energy development in federal waters, made the announcement of the three areas after extensive consultation with ocean users and other stakeholders.

“BOEM values a robust and transparent offshore wind planning process, which requires early and frequent engagement with Tribal governments, the Department of Defence, NASA, other government agencies, and ocean users” said BOEM director Liz Klein.