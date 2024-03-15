US offshore energy regulator Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced its finalised wind energy areas (WEAs) for the Gulf of Maine in the North Atlantic holding some 32GW of potential floating wind capacity.

The WEA totals about two million acres (8,093 km2) and ranges from 23 miles (51km) to 92 miles offshore Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

“BOEM is committed to maintaining strong collaboration with the states of Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire as we advance our efforts in the Gulf of Maine,” said BOEM director Elizabeth Klein.