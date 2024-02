US offshore energy regulator Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Tuesday finalised two areas for potential development in deep waters facing the Pacific Northwest state of Oregon holding some 2.6GW of floating wind capacity.

The Coos Bay wind energy area (WEA) located 32 miles (51 km) from shore is 61,204 acres (247.6 km2) with around 743MW of capacity based on BOEM’s estimate of 3MW per square kilometre.