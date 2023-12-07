The US will install about 33GW of solar capacity in 2023, easily the industry’s best annual performance, led by the utility-scale segment benefitting from fewer module supply constraints that severely suppressed activity last year, according to a new report by Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie.

“Solar remains the fastest-growing energy source in the United States, and despite a difficult economic environment, this growth is expected to continue for years to come,” said SEIA CEO Abigail Ross Hopper.