The US installed 25.1GW of utility-scale clean power in 2022, down a marked 16% from a year earlier, as the industry struggled with a perfect storm of permitting, policy, regulatory and supply chain challenges, according to a new report from the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

More than 48 GW of clean power projects reported delays in 2022 and have not yet come online, with 17.4GW in the fourth quarter alone expected to enter service now postponed into this year or 2024, according to Clean Power Quarterly 2022 Q4.