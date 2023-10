US offshore energy regulator Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) on Thursday took a major step towards commercial floating development in the Gulf of Main deep waters with release of a draft wind energy area (WEA) holding an estimated 40GW of capacity.

The draft WEA covers some 3,519,067 acres (14,241km2) off the New England states of Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, ranging from between 23-120 miles (37-193 km) from shore.