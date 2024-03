The US has issued final versions of its study and action plan to enable interconnection of 85GW of offshore wind capacity along the Atlantic seaboard by 2050.

The documents, a joint effort by the Departments of Energy and Interior, are part of President Joe Biden’s efforts to decarbonise the US power supply by 2035. They were released on Thursday.

To help get there, he wants 30GW of offshore wind capacity in commercial operation by 2030.