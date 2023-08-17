American solar panel imports in April through June surged 90.5% from a year ago, as the industry here awaits the US Department of Commerce’s final decision this month on whether Chinese manufacturers tried to evade tariffs by shipping modules through Southeast Asian countries.

As measured by 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) shipping containers carrying modules, Vietnam supplied 31.2% of imports followed by Thailand (22.5%), Cambodia (13.7%), and Malaysia (12.9%), according to according to a new analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence.