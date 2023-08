The US added 5.2GW of clean power capacity in the second quarter, a slight improvement from 2022, as record battery storage additions offset those for onshore wind which fell 24% to a five-year low, according to a report by the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

Total installations inched up 30MW from a year earlier but were about 2GW below record activity in the second quarter of 2021, an indication that both wind and solar development remains constrained by a confluence of factors.