American solar panel imports this year through March surged to a quarterly record, aided by Chinese branded shipments from affiliates in Southeast Asia found by President Joe Biden’s administration to violate US trade rules, according to a new analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Global suppliers, mainly from southeast Asia, delivered 50,227 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers carrying PV modules, up 87% from a year earlier.

That was also 12% more than the prior period and marked the third consecutive quarterly rise recorded by Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P.