The Department of Energy (DoE) on Wednesday announced $3.5bn funding for 58 projects across 44 states to help protect the aging US electric grid from extreme weather and facilitate inter-regional collaboration to expand transmission capacity for solar and wind energy.

“Today’s announcement represents the largest-ever direct investment in critical grid infrastructure, supporting projects that will harden systems, improve energy reliability and affordability—all while generating union jobs for highly skilled workers,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.