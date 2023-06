The US Department of Interior (DoI) has proposed a new rule to accelerate solar and wind development on US public lands, part of a broader push by President Joe Biden’s administration to permit 25GW of renewable energy projects by 2025 as required by federal law.

To date, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which administers about 12% of the country’s landmass and is part of DoI, has authorised more than 13GW of capacity including geothermal, according to the agency. About 8.1GW