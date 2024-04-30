The US Department of the Interior (DoI) on Tuesday proposed floating wind lease sales in the Atlantic Gulf of Maine and the Pacific Northwest state of Oregon holding some 18GW of total capacity.

“Today's announcement represents another stride in our commitment to building a greener energy future while creating jobs and supporting families,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

“We're taking decisive action to catalyse America's offshore wind industry and leverage American innovation to provide reliable, affordable power to homes and businesses, all while addressing the climate crisis.”