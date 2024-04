The US unveiled a new five-year offshore wind leasing schedule designed to maintain momentum in a sector that has faced significant challenges over the last 18 months.

Interior secretary Deb Haaland unveiled the schedule, which includes up to 12 potential lease sales through to 2028, at the IPF 2024 event in New Orleans today.

Leasing by US seabed regulator BOEM is expected "in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, Pacific, and the waters offshore of the US territories", said the Department of Interior.