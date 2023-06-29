The federal government will begin the environmental review process for Equinor-BP’s massive, 2.4GW, 155-turbine Beacon Wind project slated for the state of New York, the lead regulator of energy development in US waters announced.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will publish its notice of intent (NOI) to begin the environment review for the project in the Federal Register, the nation’s journal of record, on 30 June, opening a 30-day comment period.

“BOEM is advancing the [Biden] administration’s ambitious energy goals while remaining diligent in our efforts to avoid, minimise, and mitigate impacts to ocean users and the marine environment,” said BOEM director Elizabeth Klein.