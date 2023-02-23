President Joe Biden’s national goal of 30GW of offshore wind plant operating by 2030 in American waters is likely be missed by some margin, despite over the lead-off rush of $10bn in investment that has come into the nascent sector in the last year, according to industry advocacy group the Business Network for Offshore Wind (BNOW).

“US project developers have announced construction dates for approximately 20GW of offshore wind capacity, short of the administration’s 30GW goal,” Sam Salustro, vice president for strategic communications at BNOW, told Recharge.