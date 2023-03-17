The terminal at Port of New London in the US state Connecticut has reached a critical milestone with completion of its offshore wind wharf, readying it for staging this spring of the 130MW South Fork offshore wind array.

The 40-acre (16 ha) State Pier Terminal is undergoing a $250m upgrade, including $75m invested by South Fork's developers, Orsted-Eversource, to serve as one of the nation's foremost offshore wind marshalling and assembly ports. The joint venture (JV) will also use the facility as the base for its 920MW Sunrise and 704MW Revolution projects.