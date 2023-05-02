US offshore wind pacesetter Massachusetts issued its draft request for proposals (RfP) for up to 3.6GW of additional capacity Tuesday, setting the state up for its round 4 solicitation early next year.

The state already has 3.2GW under contract, including the 800MW flagship Vineyard Wind 1, the nation’s first commercial scale offshore wind farm that will begin installing foundations at sea this week. The draft RfP enables the state to select projects ranging from 400MW to 2.4GW. If fully booked, the round would exceed Massachusetts’ mandate of 5.6GW