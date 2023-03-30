The US offshore wind sector may face a surprising competitor for steel in the Navy as it ramps to reach the Biden administration’s 30GW by 2030 goal, said industry leaders on Thursday at an industry conference in Baltimore.

If Congress provides funding, the Department of Defence (DoD) wants to increase the number of "battle force ships" such as aircraft carriers, destroyers, and submarines from around 300 now to 367 by 2050. This would cost at least $30bn annually and consume millions of tonnes of high-quality plate steel from domestic mills.