US offshore wind flagship, 800MW Vineyard Wind welcomed the new year by sending first power to the New England grid, a major milestone on its decade-long development path.

Joint venture (JV) partners Iberdrola’s Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), announced that at 11:52PM on Tuesday, 2 January, one turbine delivered approximately 5MW of power to New England Independent Service Operator (NE-ISO)’s grid, kickstarting weeks-more testing.