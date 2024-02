Vineyard Wind, the pioneering US 800MW commercial-scale offshore wind array, powered up its initial five 13.7MW GE Haliade-X turbines to deliver 64MWh to the Massachusetts grid, developers Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) announced.

“With a surge of clean power from Vineyard Wind to the Massachusetts grid, we’ve entered a new era of energy production in the US,” said Klaus Moeller, CEO of Vineyard Wind.