US offshore wind's prospects strengthened yesterday (Thursday) as New York state’s up to 4.6GW Round 3 solicitation drew at least five project proposals from European and US developers, with state officials set to release a complete list “as soon as possible”.

In the race for New York Bight acreage are joint ventures (JV) Equinor-BP; Orsted-Eversource, an electric utility based in Massachusetts; RWE-National Grid; and offshore wind industry newcomer Invenergy with energyRE. Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners through its Vineyard Offshore confirmed to Recharge that it submitted a bid.