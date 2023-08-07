Major developers unveiled three projects vying to supply New Jersey with offshore wind power amid swirling controversy over the energy source in the US state.

The ‘American-led’ Leading Light Wind being advanced by US developers Invenergy and energyRE, the Atlantic Shores partnership of Shell and EDF, and RWE/National Grid’s Community Offshore Wind all threw their hats in the ring for New Jersey’s third round of offshore wind procurement.

The bidders all outlined a roll-call of benefits to the state as they detailed their bids, ranging from local siting of major wind equipment production facilities to benefits for local workers and, in the case of Leading Light, a possible major battery storage facility of 253MW.

Community Offshore Wind unveiled plans to fund a 'Civilian Climate Corps' of 1,500 positions in addition to the 1,700 created by the project itself. The CCC was proposed by President Joe Biden when he took office as a means to spur employment and training in clean energy sectors.

Leading Light Wind said it proposes to deliver up to 2.4GW from its project in the New York Bight, Atlantic Shores aims to expand on its existing deal with New Jersey, and Community Offshore Wind sees 1.3GW if its NY Bight project earmarked for the state.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has said a fourth player has also come forward for the tender, ABC News reported.

Leading Light and Community Offshore projects are being bid on expensive acreage won in the landmark New York Bight auction in 2022. That round saw 488,000 acres (1,974km2) sell for some $4.37bn – $8,830 per acre, a US record.

Danish offshore wind consultancy Aegir Insights estimates that high lease prices paid in the New York Bight add $10 to the levelised cost of energy (LCOE).

Atlantic Shores owns multiple leases capable of being deployed for New Jersey, including in the New York Bight, and Recharge is awaiting confirmation on which lease its proposed project is based.

Other New York Bight leaseholders include TotalEnergies’ Attentive Energy, the EDPR-Engie partnership of Ocean Winds, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

Many of these same leases are being bid into neighbouring New York's round 3 that attracted a record six bidders submitting over 100 proposals for up-to 4.7GW.

The third round of procurement – intended to help New Jersey hit its target to have 11GW of offshore wind under contract by – is set to add between 1.2GW and 4GW to the 3.75GW already secured.

That progress so far has been far from controversy-free, however, with previous winner Orsted involved in a row over federal tax credits for its Ocean Wind 1 project amid a flurry of lawsuits.

Offshore wind is also the target of a vocal campaign from some residents and activists over issues including supposed impacts on whale deaths offshore.