Siemens Energy has been threatened with class action lawsuits in the US for “securities fraud or other unlawful business practices” over the collapse in its share price following disclosure of major quality issues at the Siemens Gamesa wind turbine unit.

Several US law firms issued statements saying they had begun investigating the matter on behalf of investors in the Germany-based group and inviting them to make contact.

“The investigation concerns whether Siemens and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices,” said one of them, New York-based Pomerantz LLP.