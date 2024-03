US offshore energy regulator Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) kickstarted the environmental review of a further almost 2.5GW of potential capacity under development by the Atlantic Shores joint venture (JV) of Shell and EDF.

BOEM issued a notice of intent (NOI) to begin the environmental impact statement (EIS) of Atlantic Shores North array proposed for the lease area adjacent to the JV’s ongoing 1.5GW