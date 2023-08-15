The US has boosted floating wind development with establishment of two draft wind energy areas (WEAs) in deep waters off the West Coast of Oregon despite burgeoning opposition from an array of stakeholders.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), lead regulator of energy development on the US outer continental shelf, set the first WEA around 32 miles (51km) in the northwest corner of the Coos Bay call area.

The second lies just north of the state’s windswept southern border with neighbouring California in the Brookings call area.