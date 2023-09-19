The US launched its Action Plan for Offshore Wind Transmission alongthe Atlantic seaboard to more efficiently bring gigascale, at-sea power to shoreside electric grids.

The plan, jointly announced by the Departments of Energy (DoE) and Interior (DoI), outlines immediate actions necessary to connect the first generation of Atlantic offshore wind projects with grids, and longer-term efforts to support needed transmission over the next several decades.

President Joe Biden's administration “is committed to using all the tools in the toolbox to advance offshore wind as a critical renewable energy source to transition the nation to a clean energy future,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.