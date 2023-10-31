Dominion Energy’s 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind array, the largest project in the US, received its record of decision (ROD) from offshore energy regulator Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Tuesday, teeing it up for construction early next year.

“Today's announcement is the result of hard work by the BOEM team and our ongoing conversations with Tribes, federal agency partners, state and local leaders, ocean users, industry and others to help inform the development of this project every step of the way," said BOEM director Elizabeth Klein.