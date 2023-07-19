The US’ largest floating wind project, the 144MW New England Aqua Ventus (NEAV) under development off coastal Maine, sailed ahead with availability of its federal draft environmental assessment (EA) for a research lease.

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), regulator of energy development in US waters, will publish the EA in the Federal Register, the nation’s journal of record on 21 July, initiating a 30-day comment period.

The EA is a preliminary evaluation of potential development impact, and its approval would greenlight the lease sale, not the actual project.