US offshore energy regulators took a page from the oil and gas development playbook with publication of an environmental assessment that would allow sector activities across 30 million acres (121,406 km2) in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM).

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), lead regulator of energy development on the federal outer continental shelf, found no significant impact (Fonsi) for offshore wind energy site assessment activities across the entire ‘call area’ established in 2021 to evaluate industry interest in the region.