The US territory of Puerto Rico has ten-times the resources to reach its goal of 100% affordable clean energy by 2050, a two-year study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) found.

The study done in collaboration with an array of government research centres including the Argonne and Lawrence Berkeley national laboratories, aimed to bolster Puerto Rico's law, Act 17, passed in 2019 targeting 100% renewable energy by mid-century.