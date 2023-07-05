The US approved the offshore wind industry's third commercial-scale project with the issuance of the record of decision (ROD) for Orsted’s Ocean Wind 1 array to New Jersey.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), lead regulator of energy development in US waters, announced the ROD Wednesday greenlighting the 1.1GW project's construction and operations plan (COP).

The ROD permits Orsted to construct up to 98 wind turbines and as many as three offshore substations within its lease area some 13 nautical miles (24 km) southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey.