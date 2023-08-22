President Joe Biden’s administration approved its fourth commercial-scale offshore wind project, the 704MW Revolution Wind split between the New England states of Connecticut and Rhode Island amid growing political pushback and ongoing economic challenges.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), lead regulator of energy development in federal waters, issued a record of decision (ROD) for the project, clearing the way for it to enter construction, expected to begin in weeks.

Revolution is owned by a joint venture (JV) of Danish developer Orsted and local utility Eversource.