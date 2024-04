US offshore energy regulator issued its record of decision (ROD) for Avangrid’s mammoth 2.6GW New England Wind project under development off coastal Massachusetts, the second-to-last federal approval that allows it to begin construction.

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced the ROD for the project by Iberdrola’s US subsidiary Avangrid located some 23 miles (37 km) south of Martha’s Vineyard in the Massachusetts wind energy area (WEA).