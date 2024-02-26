US offshore energy regulator approved the environmental impact assessment for the mammoth 2.6GW New England Wind project under development by Iberdrola’s US subsidiary Avangrid, marking a key milestone for the beleaguered array.

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Monday announced the availability of the final environmental impact statement (EIS) for the project located some 23 miles (37 km) south of Martha’s Vineyard in the Massachusetts wind energy area (WEA), the US’ largest zone for offshore wind development.