US clean energy procurement activity declined 47% across all technologies in the first half of 2023 versus a year earlier led by corporates, the biggest market segment, according to latest numbers from American Clean Power Association (ACP).

A big factor was the absence of Amazon, which procured 6.5GW of capacity in 2022, the most by a corporation in any calendar year and more than three times the amount of PPAs signed by runner-up Meta. The technology sector continues to dominate US corporate procurement activity.