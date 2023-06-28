Maine governor Janet Mills vetoed a bill advancing development of a floating wind terminal she had originally supported over language added by legislators that would require project labour agreements (PLA) with unions for construction.

PLAs – collective bargaining agreements signed between construction unions and contractors which typically set the number of jobs and pay scales – have become standard in offshore wind.

Mills said that while she recognises that PLAs can raise wages to "lift up working men and women", Maine's low unionisation rates would stifle industry participation.